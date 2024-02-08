Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:SLF opened at C$70.78 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.01 and a 52 week high of C$71.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.