Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Celanese has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Celanese to earn $11.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 152,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

