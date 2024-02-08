Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bradesco last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.20 target price on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

