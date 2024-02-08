Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.14. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

