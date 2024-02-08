Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

