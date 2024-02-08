Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE:VVV opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

