Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $165.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.43.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

