Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of (3%) to 1% to $3.46-3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of GTES opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

