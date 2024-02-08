Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $830.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $600.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $645.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $655.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.03 and a 200-day moving average of $532.73.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,496 shares of company stock valued at $101,797,797. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

