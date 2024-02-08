Kellanova (NYSE:K) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60.

K opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.73.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 622,400 shares of company stock worth $33,784,650 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $498,486,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 168.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

