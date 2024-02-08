Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Intapp has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

