Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

