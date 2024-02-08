British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Increases Dividend to GBX 58.88 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.74) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 5.8 %

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,453 ($30.75) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,339.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,481.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,233 ($27.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,242.50 ($40.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.88) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

