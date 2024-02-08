Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

HNW stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.