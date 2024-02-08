Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
HNW stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.