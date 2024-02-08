RB Global, Inc. Announces 1 Dividend of $1.43 (TSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) announced a 1 dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.431 per share on Friday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

RB Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$90.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The stock has a market cap of C$16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. RB Global has a twelve month low of C$68.80 and a twelve month high of C$93.58.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RB Global will post 3.8947133 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$60.06 per share, with a total value of C$75,075.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,075.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

