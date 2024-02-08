Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $20.50. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 27,789 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $493.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

