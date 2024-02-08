Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.34

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 75354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Gentex by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Gentex by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

