Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.83) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.01). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

VRDN opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

