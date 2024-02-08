Kforce Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KFRC. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.