Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $39.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of CFG opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

