Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $176.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

NYSE:FI opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

