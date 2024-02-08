Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 237.55% from the stock’s current price.
Applied Digital Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
