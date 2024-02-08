Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 237.55% from the stock’s current price.

Applied Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

