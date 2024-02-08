Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given New $59.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 751,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270,312 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,015 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

