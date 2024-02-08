First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,050 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Newpark Resources worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 413,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NR opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $515.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

