First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.8 %

DCI opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

