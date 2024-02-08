First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 39,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,017,174.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,451,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,899,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,867. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Bristow Group Profile

NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.