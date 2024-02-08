Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 121.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.88 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $126.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

