First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 457.44, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $113.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

