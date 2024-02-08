Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

