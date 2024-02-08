Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter.

GRX opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

