Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.02 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

