Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $242,000 Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 126.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,033 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 148,096 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 771,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 425,899 shares during the last quarter.

NCZ stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

