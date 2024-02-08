Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $214,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

