Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,398 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

