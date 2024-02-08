Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 5,445 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 85,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.