Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

