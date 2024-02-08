Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,251,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,165,540 shares in the company, valued at $26,147,360.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 399,615 shares of company stock worth $3,297,863.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

