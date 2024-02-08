FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Cut by Desjardins (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TD opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,834,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,399 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

