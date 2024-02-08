FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NGT opened at C$45.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm has a market cap of C$52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$44.80 and a 52 week high of C$70.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

