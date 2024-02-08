Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.38) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.34). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.93) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.