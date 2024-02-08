B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

