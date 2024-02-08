Brokers Offer Predictions for Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.25). The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.15).
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
