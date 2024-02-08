Research Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $158.77 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.64.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,579,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

