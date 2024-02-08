FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bowlero Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bowlero in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

BOWL stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Bowlero by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after acquiring an additional 236,060 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

