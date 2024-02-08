Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Eversource Energy’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

