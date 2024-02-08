Brokers Offer Predictions for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $13.80 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $374.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.81. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $303.74 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shares of Cooper Companies are set to split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.