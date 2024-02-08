Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.80

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.30), with a volume of 38263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.20 ($2.26).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.05. The company has a market capitalization of £559.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,656.00.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

