Spire Wealth Management Acquires 10,976 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

