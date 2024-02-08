Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

