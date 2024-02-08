iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.50 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.